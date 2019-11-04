Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT SNYDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT S. SNYDER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT S. SNYDER Obituary
SNYDER, Robert S. Died peacefully at home, November 3, after a courageous battle with kidney disease. Beloved husband of Bonnie Clendenning Snyder, cherished father of Nadine Nesbitt and David J. Snyder and stepfather of Max Clendenning. He leaves his grandchildren Amber Stefaniak, Genevieve Heaps, Matthew Heaps, Alexandria Heaps and Autumn Pirie, his great-niece Sophie McCardle and great-nephew Jack McArdle. Robert served with distinction as a pilot in the Korean War and graduated from Boston University. After a long career in the packaging and paper machine industries, Robert used his gifts as salesperson and entrepreneur to create Engineered Tooling Company, which he ran for thirty years as President and CEO. Above all, he was a constant friend, mentor and partner to his extended family and friends. Services at the Wilson Chapel, 234 Herrick Rd., Newton, MA on Wednesday, November 6 at 12:30 pm. Interment will follow at Newton Cemetery, 791 Walnut Street. Afterwards family and friends are invited to gather at his late residence. A public Shiva will be held on Sunday, November 10 at Congregation Shaarei Tefillah, 35 Morseland Avenue, Newton Centre from 5-7:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Massachusetts Audubon Society or a . www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -