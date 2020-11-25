CHEYNE, Robert Scott Boston Adman, Age 76 Of Boxford, formerly of Stoneham and Danvers, died on November 22, 2020 at the Spaulding Rehabilitation Center in Charlestown, MA. He passed peacefully, unafraid and without pain.
Scott was born in Winchester Hospital on May 6, 1944 to the late Robert Buckingham and Shirley Darlin' (Buckler) Cheyne. He was the beloved husband of Vashti Brotherhood, loving father of Christie Cheyne of Danvers and cherished grandfather of Jonathan Cheyne. He was the older "bro" of Craig Cheyne and his wife Mary of Woodstock, CT. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
"Scooter" (in certain circles, he also went by "Ralph") was raised in Stoneham and attended Stoneham High School, Class of 1962. Both a stand-out athlete and a strong student, he played on the varsity hockey team and was awarded The Harvard Book for academic performance. He went on to Dartmouth College (Class of '66), where he excelled at fraternity life at Chi Phi Lodge and played on the golf team. Following Dartmouth, Scott earned his Master's degree at the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University. Heeding the call of patriotic duty, he then enrolled in the Navy's Officer Candidate School in Newport, RI, where he achieved the rank of Lieutenant. During the Vietnam War, he served on the battleship New Jersey as public relations officer. He proudly wore his Navy cap bearing a silhouette of the New Jersey and her hull number, BB62, right up until the day he left us.
After receiving an honorable discharge, Scott applied his communication skills to his first civilian job: Chief of Staff to Lt. Governor Donald R. Dwight. He left the Statehouse in 1975 for a "lifer" career at Hill, Holliday, Connors, Cosmopulos. During his 30 years at the renowned Boston ad agency, he stewarded the success of many memorable campaigns for The Boston Globe, Papa Gino's and Harvard Pilgrim. His anchor client was the Massachusetts State Lottery and under his aegis it grew to become the most successful lottery per capita in the United States. At agency events, he serenaded his colleagues with his ever-handy kazoo, often bringing them to tears.
Scott grew up across the street from Bear Hill Golf Club in Stoneham, where his family enjoyed membership. He played throughout his high school and college careers and his clubs came with him on the New Jersey. In 1983, he joined Salem Country Club in Peabody. Over the years, he served on the SCC Board of Governors and numerous committees, including the Membership and Green committees. He played to an enviable handicap despite being long-haunted by a birdie putt on the 9th hole that he missed on the low side (stimpmeter reading that day was 11). In addition to golf, he adored his yellow Labrador, Sailor, and bird watching. Most of all, Scott loved his family and spending time with his grandson, Jonathan.
Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home, 322 Main St., STONEHAM, on Monday, Nov. 30, from 3-7pm. Services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Scott's name may be made to the Wounded Warriors
Project atwww.warriorproject.org
COVID-19 guidelines will be in effect. Those attending visitation should wear a mask and are asked to kindly pay their respects to the family and exit the building to allow for all visitors to greet the family.