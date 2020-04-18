Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for ROBERT SUTHERLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT SCOTT SUTHERLAND


1952 - 2020
ROBERT SCOTT SUTHERLAND Obituary
SUTHERLAND, Robert Scott Of North Reading, formerly of Stoneham and Pennsylvania, died April 15, 2020, at age 68. Beloved husband of 36 years to Brenda L. (Roush) Sutherland; loving father of Samantha G. Sutherland of South Boston and Scott R. Sutherland and his wife Crissy Smith Sutherland of Somerville; brother of Sharon Sutherland Marhewka and her husband Guy of West Hartford, CT. Stepson of Janet Sutherland of PA; brother-in-law of Debbie and Mike Reich of AZ, Sally and Mike O'Shea of PA, Kenneth Roush of PA, John and Naomi Roush, of TX. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and longtime special and wonderful friends. Services will be held at a later date at the Union Congregational Church, 148 Haverhill Street, North Reading, MA. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, PO Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238 www.themmrf.org Retired Sales Manager for Information Builders, Inc. Croswell Funeral Home North Reading (978) 664-3031 www.croswellfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Robert Scott SUTHERLAND
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
