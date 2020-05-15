Boston Globe Obituaries
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
SHUBSTER, Robert Also known as Rob and Bob, of West Roxbury, passed away peacefully May 14, 2020. Loving son of the late Mary T. (Ciskowski) Reppucci. Cherished brother and best friend of Joseph Shubster of West Roxbury, his brother Ron Reppucci and his wife Ann of Hingham. Uncle of Jennifer Sampson and her husband Don of Hingham, Alison DiBenedetto and her husband John of Andover and Kevin Reppucci and his wife Anya of Hingham. Also survived by his great-nephews Ryan, Jake, Thomas and Jackson, his great-nieces Kayla, Ashley and Ava. Rob was a faithful usher and parishioner at Holy Name Church and an avid Red Sox and Bruins fan. Rob loved family events, Birthdays, holidays and celebrations. Due to COVID-19 guidelines put in place by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Services will be private. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit: Gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020
