Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Bemis Hall
15 Bedford Rd
Lincoln, MA
SIMMS, Robert "Rob" Of Towsend, died on January 6, 2020 surrounded by loving family & friends. He was 53 years old. Son of Hugh (dec.), survived by mother Peggy (Elliott) Simms & sister Jean Simms of Cambridge, half brother Nicholas Simms & wife Nancy Wilson of Amherst; son Dana & fiancée Samantha Nash; daughter Kimberly Beavers & husband Chris; former wife Pamela Scirocco of Townsend; aunt Ann Montague & cousin Kevin Montague of Brighton. He had a passion for all things mechanical, including heavy equipment, and worked for his friend Steven Walker of Jaffrey, NH. Memorial reception: Saturday February 22, 12:30pm-2:30pm at Bemis Hall, 15 Bedford Rd., Lincoln, MA 01773. Private burial: Lincoln Cemetery.

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 17, 2020
