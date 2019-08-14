|
|
SIMONELLI, Robert "Bob" Of Natick and West Newton, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2019. Bob will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Corinne Simonelli, his children, Amanda and Michael, his brother, Joseph Simonelli and wife Lynne, his niece, Noelle, his brother, Richard Simonelli and wife Cynthia, and many dear nephews, nieces and friends. Bob traveled the world, had a love for mentorship and had a long successful career in multiple industries. He loved spending time with his friends and family. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Bob can be made to , or . Arrangements by Magni FH, NEWTON.
View the online memorial for Robert "Bob" SIMONELLI
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 15, 2019