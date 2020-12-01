SMITH, Robert Choir Member - Golf Enthusiast - Family Man Robert R. Smith of Mashpee, MA died November 28th. He was 90 years old. He was the husband of Barbara A. Smith of Mashpee. The son of Gail and Helen Smith of Lexington, MA, he was born in Akron, OH. The family moved to Lexington when Bob was young where he attended Franklin School then graduated from Lexington High School and Stockbridge at University of Massachusetts. Bob and Barbara were married in 1952, bought a home in Lexington, when Bob took over the family poultry farm business, Lexwood, and transitioned it to a retail business until the late 60s. He then went on to be General Manager of Bolter's Men's Clothing at Burlington Mall and later moved to downtown Lexington's iconic family shoe store, Michelson's, as a salesman. Bob loved to sing and enjoyed decades with the Hancock Congregational Choir often as their baritone soloist. In addition, Bob enjoyed sports and was an award-winning candlepin bowler, and the pitcher for Hancock Churches' remarkably successful fast pitch softball team. He enjoyed fishing but was most passionate about golf. Most recently he was club champion at Southport and had three holes-in-one! When not playing golf, he rarely missed a Red Sox game or the team whom he fondly referred to as "his boys." He loved Ted Williams the most and got his wish when the Sox won not one, but a string of World Series before he died. Bob and Barbara enjoyed road trips and camping and had explored much of the U.S, including many national parks. They were treated to a 50th wedding anniversary trip to Hawaii from their kids, which Bob referred to as the trip of a lifetime! They also enjoyed a trip to Portugal with their close-knit group of friends (The 4 Gs) who were a constant source of fun and travel. Most of all Bob enjoyed his extended family who surprised him with a 90th birthday Zoom party. He was Dad, Uncle Bob, and Buppa who loved holidays, barbeques, time with his grandsons, his family and giving big bear hugs to one and all was his joy. Upon retirement, Bob and Barbara moved to Southport Mashpee to be close to their daughter where Dad continued his choir participation at Mashpee Congregational and later, they lived at Falmouth's Dillingham Place. Most recently he and Barbara were living together at Laurentide in Mashpee. He leaves his wife of 68 years, Barbara; his daughter Beverly Tilden of Falmouth and her husband, Stephen Riley; his son Richard (who predeceased him) and his wife Karen Smith of New York and his daughter Marcia Smith of Los Angeles, CA. He also leaves two grandsons, Matthew Tilden, his wife Megan and Ryan Smith as well as three great-granddaughters, Marlowe, Mackenzie, and Marigold and many nieces and nephews. No services are planned at this time. Casper Funeral Services