STEVENSON, Robert A longtime Lexington resident, passed peacefully June 12, 2019, at the age of 91. Beloved husband of Hilda (Moran) Stevenson. Devoted father of Peter R. Stevenson of Lexington and Elizabeth C. Stevenson of Waltham. Brother of the late Fay Paterson and her late husband Joseph. Robert was born and educated in Scotland before arriving at Harvard University on a Merck International Fellowship for Chemical research. It was there that he met his future wife, Hilda, from Bogota, Colombia and they married in 1956. Robert was a Professor of Organic Chemistry at Brandeis University from 1957-1993. As a result of his research, Robert published over 160 papers. He mentored dozens of students through their undergraduate and graduate studies. Robert's personal interests were primarily focused on his family life and his enjoyment of sports and music.



A Ceremony of Remembrance will be held Sunday, June 23 at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd. LEXINGTON, at 5:30 PM. Calling Hours, immediately prior to the service, from 4-5:30 PM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Donations in Robert's memory may be made to the , Interment private. Lexington (781) 862-1800



www.douglassfh.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary