ABRAMS, Robert T. Of Brookline on Friday, December 27, 2019. Robert T. Abrams was born in Boston on October 17, 1928, the son of Joseph B. Abrams, Esq. and Anna Thurman Abrams, D.M.D. He was the beloved husband for 44 years of the late Betsy Friedman Abrams, the loving father of William, David and his wife Sharon, and Joel and his wife Robin. He was the devoted Papa of Jonathan, Alison, Joshua and Miriam, and the loving brother of Joann Abrams Rosoff. He graduated from Brookline High School, Harvard College and Boston College Law School, and maintained a private law practice for over 60 years. Mr. Abrams was an elected Town Meeting Member in Brookline from 1971 to 2007. He served as president of the Temple Israel (Boston) Brotherhood, Lawrence Neighborhood Association, and JNF New England Region. Mr. Abrams was Committee Chairman of the Harvard College Class of 1949 and a board member of Christians and Jews United for Israel. He also served as an Assistant Attorney General for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Services will be at Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard St., BROOKLINE, Monday at 11am with interment to follow at Temple Israel Cemetery, 500 North Ave., Wakefield. Memorial Observance at his late residence immediately after the interment, and Tuesday 1-4pm, continuing on Wednesday at the home of Joel and Robin from 7-9pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Jewish National Fund, jnf.org Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019