HOWARD, Robert T. Sr. Of Peabody, formerly of Daytona Road, Lynn died at the in Danvers after a brief illness. He was the husband of the late Helen "Lu" Howard, with whom he shared 47 years of marriage. Born in Lynn on May 30, 1925, he was the son of the late Frank T. and Ella (Liljendahl) Howard. Bob attended Lynn schools and graduated from Lynn Classical High School, Class of 1943. He served in the U. S. Navy as an aerial photographer for three years during WWII. Bob eventually took over the family business, the Frank T. Howard Wholesale Food Distributors, as owner and operator for many years. He also owned and operated McIntyre's Clam Stand in Rowley for 35 years, Busy B's Clam Stand in Topsfield for 30 years, and Howard's General Store in Dennisport, MA. Bob enjoyed snow skiing and was a member of the Snow Chaser Ski Club of Lynn. He also was a member of the Greek Bowling League at Lucky Strike in Lynn. He is survived by two daughters Susan B. Hegarty of Tewksbury, Patricia J. Harkness of Salem, two sons Robert T. Howard, Jr. of Lynn, Steven H. Howard of Peabody and his wife Stephanie, long time close companion, Kay Brown of Lynn, ten grandchildren Ryan and Michael Hegarty, Jennifer Howard, Kerry Carroll, Kristin Swerling, Alicia, Robert, and James Harkness, Jake and Taylor Howard, as well as four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late Eleanor Sverker and Marion Harmer. Funeral Services will be held at the Parker Funeral Home, 35 Franklin St., LYNN, on Tuesday at 10:00 AM, to which relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours on Monday from 4:00-7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in Bob's name to , 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA or , 78 Liberty St., Danvers, MA 01923. Guestbook at parkermemorialfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Robert T. Sr. HOWARD Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019