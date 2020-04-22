Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc
91 Long Sands Rd
York, ME 03909
(207) 363-3531
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT HYNES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT T. HYNES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT T. HYNES Obituary
HYNES, Robert T. "Bob" Age 87, most recently of York, ME, and previously from Arlington, VA and Harvard, MA, passed away peacefully on April 11th, 2020. He is survived by his wife Gwendolyn Hynes, Brendon and Carolyn Hynes and their children Sean, Meaghan, Keelan, and Teagan, Phillip and Lynda Hynes and their children Jennifer and Kristen, and Kevin and Judy Hynes. Due to the COVID-19 virus, Services will be postoned until late spring or early fall. For a full obituary, visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -