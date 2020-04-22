|
HYNES, Robert T. "Bob" Age 87, most recently of York, ME, and previously from Arlington, VA and Harvard, MA, passed away peacefully on April 11th, 2020. He is survived by his wife Gwendolyn Hynes, Brendon and Carolyn Hynes and their children Sean, Meaghan, Keelan, and Teagan, Phillip and Lynda Hynes and their children Jennifer and Kristen, and Kevin and Judy Hynes. Due to the COVID-19 virus, Services will be postoned until late spring or early fall. For a full obituary, visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 23, 2020