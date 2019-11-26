|
|
KENT, Robert T. Of Brockton, died after a long illness. Bob recently celebrated his 83rd birthday. Bob was born in Somerville, MA to the late Henry and Helen Kent. He spent his childhood in Cambridge, attended the Sleeper School and St. John's High School. He worked his way through Boston College and graduated with a B.S. degree. He also attended Bridgewater State College, University of Connecticut, and Boston University, finishing with a Master's degree plus 52 hours. He taught History for 38 years at Milton High School. While at Milton High School, Bob was the Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track coach and his teams won multiple championships. He volunteered countless hours on the School Committee, Negotiating, Grievance, and Teacher Betterment Committee. He was active at St. Edwards Church serving on the School Committee, Finance Board, and Debt Reduction Committee. Bob was a 20 year volunteer at My Brother's Keeper, working on dispatching and processing. He also worked part-time at the Brockton Family and Community Resources, Inc. Bob was honored in June with the "Excellence in Human Services Award" for his significant impact in the Greater Brockton community. Bob leaves behind his daughters, Suzanne, Alison and her husband David Foster, Stacey Pelton and the late Christine Kent. He was "Gramps" to his beloved grandchildren, Emily and her husband Brendan Barry, Daniel Foster and his fiancée Emma Hall, Julia Foster, Melanie Foster and Kyle Pelton. He is survived by his loving sister, Florence Mountain and her husband Charles and his special sister-in-law, Carol Kent, many nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late Henry A. and Richard Kent. Funeral from the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St. (Rt. 123), BROCKTON on Saturday, November 30th at 9:00AM followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Edith Stein Church, 71 East Main St., Brockton at 10:00AM. Interment will follow in Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. Calling Hours in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home on Friday, November 29th from 4:00-7:00PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to My Brother's Keeper, P.O. Box 338, Easton, MA 02356.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 27, 2019