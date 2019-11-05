|
SCHWARTZ, Robert T. "Bob" Of Newton Centre on Monday, November 4, 2019. For 60 years, he was the beloved husband of Phyllis (Fisher) Schwartz. Devoted father of Bethany Sonderling & her husband Harlan and Rachel Louis & her husband Daniel. Grandpa Bobby to his cherished grandchildren Ezra, Eliana, Aria, Boaz and Layla Sonderling, Elliot and Clarissa Louis. Brother of Henry Schwartz. Services in the Chapel at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, today, Wednesday, November 6 at 12:00pm. Memorial Observance will commence in the Gables Clubhouse following the Burial through 5:00pm and then 7-9pm and continuing in the family home, 415 Dedham Street, Unit D on Thursday, 2-4pm & 7-9pm and Friday, 1-3pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Dr. Robin Joyce's Research Fund, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Att: Development, 3340 Brookline Avenue, Boston 02215 or MIT Hobby Shop Fund #2669500 or My Jewish Learning, 24 West 30th St., New York, NY 10001. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 6, 2019