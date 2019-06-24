|
SENA, Robert T. Sr. "Bobby" Of Saugus, formerly of Everett and Revere, June 22, 2019 at age 80. Beloved husband of 58 years to Frances M. "Frannie" Sena of Saugus. Devoted father of Joseph R. "Joe" Sena and his wife Khristine "Khris" of North Chelmsford, formerly of Everett and the late Robert T. Sena, Jr. Cherished papa of Hailey and Makayla Sena of North Chelmsford. Son of the late Angelo and Rose (Ferrara) Sena. Dear brother of Ralph Sena of Revere, Richard Sena of FL and the late Louise Palladino, John Sena, Emily DeAngelis, Anthony Sena, William Sena, Angelo Sena, Sr. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Robert's Visiting Hours in the Carafa Family Funeral Home, 389 Washington Ave., CHELSEA, on Wednesday, June 26 from 4-8 p.m. His Funeral Services will be conducted in the funeral home on Thursday at 10 A.M. Services will conclude with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. Retired 40 year employee of The Millard Metal Services of Braintree.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 25, 2019