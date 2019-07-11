SULLIVAN, Robert T. Of Norwood, passed away on July 10, 2019 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Frances C. (Curran) Sullivan. Devoted father of Mary Chernak and her husband Karl of Birmingham, AL, the late John T. Sullivan and his surviving wife Maureen A. (Barry) of Norwood, Carol Gerry and her husband David of Wrentham, George Sullivan and his wife Maureen (Murphy) of Norwood and Clare Brown and her husband Richard of Plainville. Cherished grandfather of Joseph Chernak, Kelly Sullivan, Noelle Sullivan, Jeannette Gerry, Rachael Gerry, Stephen Gerry, Samantha Sullivan, Robert Sullivan, Erika Sullivan, Richard Martin Jr. and Ryan Martin. Great-grandfather of Dawson John Sullivan. Robert is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Son of the late Robert and Marion (Callahan) Sullivan. Funeral from the Kraw - Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, MA on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass at 10am in St. Denis Church, Westwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019, from 2-6pm. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, Norwood. In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's memory may be made to Norwood Senior Center, 275 Prospect St., Norwood, MA 02062. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com



