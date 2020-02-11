Boston Globe Obituaries
Alexander F. Thomas & Sons Funeral Home
45 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
(508) 668-0154
ROBERT TERPSTRA Obituary
TERPSTRA, Robert Of Walpole, passed on February 10th at the age of 84. Beloved husband of the late Mildred (Silvernail). Devoted father of Christopher and Mike, both of Walpole. Cherished brother of Jean Saster of Franklin, Thomas of Norfolk and the late Luke, Arthur, Eleanor Terpstra and Mary Manning. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephew in-laws and friends. Visiting Hours will be held Saturday morning from 9 to 11 Alexander F. Thomas and Sons Funeral Home, 45 Common St, WALPOLE. Followed by a service at the funeral home at 11. Relatives and friends invited. Interment at Terrace Hill Cemetery Robert was a proud US Marine Veteran and a member of the masonic lodge of Walpole. For directions and guestbook, please visit ThomasFuneralHomes.com Alexander F. Thomas and Sons FH

Walpole 508-668-0154
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 12, 2020
