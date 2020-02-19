Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Red Lion Inn
Cohassett, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT JACOBUS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT THOMAS "JAKE" JACOBUS


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT THOMAS "JAKE" JACOBUS Obituary
JACOBUS, Robert Thomas "Jake" Born in Boston in 1954, the eighth of nine children, son of John Jacobus and Anna Barrett. Surrounded by his loving and adoring children, he passed away February 16th, 2020. He was a man of many talents - an incredible chef, amazing father, and he had the ability to light up a room with his infectious sense of humor, bright smile, and twinkle in his eye. He grew up in Crow Point in Hingham, MA. At a young age, he was served a burger so delicious it inspired him to pursue a passionate lifetime of culinary excellence, much to the enjoyment of his children and any person who was lucky enough to eat his food. A devourer of books, a giver of bear hugs, and the textbook example of "good people," everyone who met him was touched by his spirit. He loved the water, walking in the woods, wining and dining, music, and good vibes. Honest and open, and a believer that magic is inside all of us, he always was and always will be a legend to those who knew him, most especially to his children, Robert, Molly, and Connor Jacobus. In lieu of flowers, please donate to diabetes research at JDRF jdrf.org or a charity you think Jake would love. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 22nd from 12 to 3 pm at the Red Lion Inn in Cohassett, MA.

View the online memorial for Robert Thomas "Jake" JACOBUS
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -