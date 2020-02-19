|
JACOBUS, Robert Thomas "Jake" Born in Boston in 1954, the eighth of nine children, son of John Jacobus and Anna Barrett. Surrounded by his loving and adoring children, he passed away February 16th, 2020. He was a man of many talents - an incredible chef, amazing father, and he had the ability to light up a room with his infectious sense of humor, bright smile, and twinkle in his eye. He grew up in Crow Point in Hingham, MA. At a young age, he was served a burger so delicious it inspired him to pursue a passionate lifetime of culinary excellence, much to the enjoyment of his children and any person who was lucky enough to eat his food. A devourer of books, a giver of bear hugs, and the textbook example of "good people," everyone who met him was touched by his spirit. He loved the water, walking in the woods, wining and dining, music, and good vibes. Honest and open, and a believer that magic is inside all of us, he always was and always will be a legend to those who knew him, most especially to his children, Robert, Molly, and Connor Jacobus. In lieu of flowers, please donate to diabetes research at JDRF jdrf.org or a charity you think Jake would love. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 22nd from 12 to 3 pm at the Red Lion Inn in Cohassett, MA.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 20, 2020