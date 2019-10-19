|
|
ROWAN, Robert Thomas "Bob" (1944-2019) Of Carver, passed away peacefully, on the evening of October 16th, at the age of 75, with his family by his side, after bravely enduring declining health for months. Bob was the third child of William and Mary Rowan. He was born in Boston and grew up in the Savin Hill neighborhood of Dorchester. Bob enlisted in the United States Marine Corps at age 17, and upon his honorable discharge continued his formal education and advanced his career in the field of power engineering. He served as a leading member of the National Association of Power Engineers and ultimately retired from Cape Cod Hospital as the Facilities Engineer. Bob was lucky to have found Sue Ann, to whom he was happily married for nearly fifty years. Predeceased by his younger sister, Patricia, he is survived by his wife Sue Ann, brothers Bill and Jack, his three children, Christine, Robert and Thomas, daughter-in-law Emily and granddaughters Natalie and Sadie as well as countless cousins, nieces and nephews.
Bob enjoyed vacations, including long car trips with no destination, reading his Kindle, coffee with his compatriots at Honey Dew Donuts and walking his dog, ?Piggy.' We believe he is now enjoying an Orange Crush and some strawberry ice cream. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, October 25th at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Carver. To offer condolences or floral arrangements, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com Shepherd Funeral Home - Carver
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019