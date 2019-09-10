Boston Globe Obituaries
TIERNEY, Robert Of South Boston, September 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Gale (Gregory) Tierney. Devoted father of Adrienne Tierney. Brother of William Tierney and the late Kenneth, Anne Marie, Joan, Jack and Joseph Tierney. Grandfather of Tierney and Reks Kubilis. Son of the late William and Mary Ann (Costello) Tierney. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON, Thursday, September 12th from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Brigid Church, 841 East Broadway, South Boston, Friday, September 13th at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mr. Tierney may be made to the of MA, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or Joseph M. Tierney Learning Center, 125 Mercer Street, South Boston, MA 02127.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 11, 2019
