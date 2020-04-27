|
|
TROTT, Robert "Back River Bob" April 25, 2020. He passed peacefully at his home in Weymouth overlooking the Back River. Born December 24, 1933 in Quincy, MA to John and Margaret Trott. Brother to the late John Edward Trott. Married to the late Lorraine. Survived by his beloved children, Joanne Meehan, John and his wife Denise, Michael and his wife Linda, Margaret, Christopher and his spouse Erick, Roberta Levesque, Wesley Hardin and his wife Susan, and Mark Hardin. "Papa" to his grandchildren, Megan, Thomas, Caroline, John, William, John, Samantha, Emily, Brian, Michael, Daniel, Patrick, Rebecca, Vanessa and Rachel and 10 great-grandchildren.
Bob grew up in Quincy and graduated Quincy Trade School; he thereafter joined the Army and served in the Korean War. The military trained Bob as a wartime radio operator and he would tap out Morse Code right up until the time of his passing. He worked in Fore River Shipyard after his service in the military. He later taught at Quincy Vocational Technical High and taught welding for over 30 years. He is fondly remembered by many of his students who stayed in contact with Bob for many years after they graduated.
Bob had a wide range of interests and hobbies. He enjoyed fishing, camping, kayaking and hiking in his backyard playground, Esker Park. He was a founding member of the Adams Heights Men's Club. Upon retirement, he honed his wood carving skills. Bob was a voracious reader and his passion was American history. He was able to fulfill this fascination by embarking on the Lewis and Clark Trail and he paid tribute to his fellow veterans on the Band of Brothers tour to Normandy and Omaha Beach. For his 80th birthday, he skydived from an airplane with his granddaughter.
Bob had a consistently buoyant spirit. Whenever asked how he was doing, his established response was "Terrific!" He was happiest when he was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. He was blessed with sincere optimism and joy to the core of his being.
Normally, the Funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Robert's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.
Funeral Services will be private. Friends and family will gather together for a Memorial Mass, at a time and date to be announced, in Immaculate Conception Church, East Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bob's memory to South Shore VNA.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 29, 2020