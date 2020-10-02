1/
ROBERT TRYDER "RUB" JOHNSTON
JOHNSTON, Robert Tryder "Rub" Of Wakefield and Harwich, MA, passed away at home on October 1, 2020 at the age of 71 with his wife by his side. The only child of Robert and Claire (Tryder) Johnston of Somerville, MA, Rub was born on Christmas Eve 1948. He was a graduate of Woburn High School and attended Cushing Academy and Utica College, where he was a member of Theta Xi Fraternity. He was a sports enthusiast as well as a gifted hockey goalie, baseball catcher and golfer. A true lover of all sports. He was the former president of Bear Hill Golf Club, Stoneham, MA, of which he was a member from the time his parents joined in 1963. After his hockey career, Rub joined his father in the elevator business and later became a partner in F.S. Payne Elevator Company. Rub is survived by his wife Mary, his stepchildren Michael Danehy (Anne) of Bath, ME, Margie Daniell (Tom) of Dracut, MA, and Carrie Canning (Bob) of Burbank, CA, and several step-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his former wife Rosemary Sherman (nee Rowley), with whom he and Mary remained close friends throughout the years. Rub was a true and loyal friend to many and a dear friend to those he called brother. Never having a brother of his own, if he called you brother he meant it and considered you family. Once he was your friend he was your friend forever. Visiting Hours will be held for Rub, in The George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Wednesday evening, October 7th, from 4:00-8:00. Relatives and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Francis Ouimet Scholarship Fund, 300 Arnold Palmer Boulevard, Norton, MA 02766.


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc - Somerville
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
