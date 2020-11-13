GUISTI, Robert V. Of Walpole, November 11, 2020, age 67. Devoted son of the late Robert and Shirley L. (Eklund) Guisti. Loving brother of Sheila A. Flaherty and her husband, Kevin, of Duxbury, Edward C. Guisti of Norwood, Michael C. Guisti of Attleboro, Richard D. Guisti and his wife, Lucy, of Mansfield, John D. Guisti of Hyde Park, Timothy D. Guisti of Walpole, and Keri A. Guisti of Walpole. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins as well as his cherished nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Bobby's Life Celebration on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 4 to 8 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. A Memorial Celebration will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Walpole Food Pantry, P.O. Box 43, Walpole, MA 02081 or the Walpole Housing Authority, 8 Diamond Pond Terrace, Walpole, MA 02081, attn: Tenant Fund. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com