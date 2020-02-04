Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
ROBERT V. SALVATO

ROBERT V. SALVATO Obituary
SALVATO, Robert V. Of Burlington, Feb. 3. Beloved husband of Lorraine (Vigneau). Loving father of Rachel Salvato & her husband Michael Aldred of Westford, Robert V. Salvato, Jr. & his wife Helaina of Livermore Falls, ME, and Rebecca Salvato & her fiancé David Gilbert of Ashburn, VA. Son of Stella Salvato of Burlington and the late Salvatore Salvato. Brother of Edward Salvato & his wife Dorothy of Burlington. Grandfather of Brianna Salvato, Mason, Caden, Raine, & Nolan Aldred, and Aden Sims. Brother-in-law of Al & Mildred, David & Nancy, Thomas & Donna, James & Maria, and Christopher & Maureen Vigneau, Karen & James Callahan, James Dudley & the late Diane Dudley, and the late Nancy Vigneau-McAdoo & John (Spanky) McAdoo. A visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side) on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 10 a.m. to noon. Funeral Services will begin at the Funeral Home at noon and will conclude with a Burial in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Burlington. Donations in Bob's memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 5, 2020
