Services
Folsom Funeral Service Inc Dedham Chapel
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0022
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Folsom Funeral Service Inc Dedham Chapel
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Folsom Funeral Service Inc Dedham Chapel
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
Resources
ROBERT W. CALELLO

ROBERT W. CALELLO Obituary
CALELLO, Robert W. Of Dedham, July 27. Dear brother of Jane E. Creamer of Norton and devoted father of Ashley Grumazescu, Kimberely Semler and Ryan Calello. Also survived by his stepson, Jamie Duffy, 5 grandchildren, and his nephew, Jason Davies. Visiting Hours Thursday, 4-6 pm, at the Folsom Funeral Home, 87 Milton St., DEDHAM, followed by a Funeral Service in the funeral home at 6 o clock. Interment will be private. For directions, obituary, and guestbook please visit website. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on July 30, 2019
