CALLAHAN, Robert W. Of Needham, March 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary J. (Hebert) Callahan for 54 years. Devoted father of John R. Callahan and his wife Anne of Chandler, AZ and Lauranne Callahan McWhirk and her husband Scott of Wrentham, MA. Brother of Edward Callahan of RI, Daniel Callahan of Needham and the late George Callahan. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Past Commander of Dover American Legion Post 209 and Vietnam Navy Veteran. Visitation at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, on Wednesday, March 4, from 8:30am-9:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Bartholomew Church, Needham, at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in St. Mary Cemetery, Needham. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781 444 0687
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 3, 2020
