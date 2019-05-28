|
|
CARLSON, Robert W. Jr. Age 78, of Boxborough, May 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Valerie (Bruce) Carlson; father of Andrew Carlson & wife Kathy, Michael Carlson and Emily Pinto & husband John. Grandfather of Madeline, Molly and Mia Carlson, Caroline and Connor Pinto; brother of Kenneth, Douglas and Mark Carlson, and Verna Hawk. A Memorial Service at a future date will be announced. Donations in memory of Robert may be made to Boxborough Minutemen, 650 Massachusetts Ave., Boxborough, MA 01719. For obituary or to leave an online condolence visit www.actonfuneralhomecom.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 29, 2019