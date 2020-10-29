1/1
ROBERT W. CASEY
CASEY, Robert W. Of Somerville, October 29, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Virginia (O'Connell) Casey. Loving father of Ryan Casey of Boston, Kristyn Casey and her husband Willy Watson and Kayla Casey, all of Somerville. Brother of Steven Casey and the late Debbie Casey. Dear grandfather of Willow Watson. Loving friend of Devin Splaine. Visiting Hours will be held in the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Sunday, November 1, 2020, 3:00-6:00. Relatives and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert's memory to the Cystic Fibrosis Center at Children's Hospital, C/O Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215. Late member Local Union #25.


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc - Somerville
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
