CLARK, Robert W. Of Naples, FL passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020.
He was a native of Woburn, MA but spent most of his adult life in Bedford, MA before moving to Naples, FL in 1999. He was a graduate of Northeastern University and a retired CPA. He was a member of AICPA and MACPA.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years Gail Frances (Osgood) Clark; son Steven Clark and his wife Tracy Clark of Maui, HI; daughter Kristine Clark-Ronk and her husband Wayne Ronk of Bonita Springs, FL; sister Judy Clark Vollmar, Reading, MA; grandchildren Jared Clark, Sarina Clark, Abygail Ronk, Eloisa McManaman, Sierra Clark, Brooklynn Mininger Clark. He was predeceased by his sister Lorraine Quinn and brother Harold Clark.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Avow Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105.
Services Private.
