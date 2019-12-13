|
CLEMENTS, Robert W. Age 56 of Ayer, formerly of Newton, Dec. 11, 2019. Loving father of Olivia Clements of Littleton. Predeceased by his mother Carol B. Melvin. Survived by his father John P. Chandley and his wife Carol of FL, his wife Darcy Clements of Littleton, his loving aunt Ruth Luciw and her husband Michael of Northbridge, his brother and sister-in-law Richard and Christine Clements of Waltham and his sister Michelle DeSimone of Newton, and many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours in the Eaton and Mackay Funeral Home, 465 Centre St., NEWTON CORNER on Thursday, Dec. 19 from 4-7 pm. Funeral Service in the Newton Cemetery Chapel, 791 Walnut St., Newton on Friday, Dec. 20 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923 or caredimensions.org For obit, directions or to share a memory, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com Eaton And Mackay 617-244-2034 Newton Corner
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 15, 2019