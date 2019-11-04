|
DELANO , Robert W. Of Waltham, November 4, 2018. Husband of Marie (DeLuca) Delano. Father of Derek S. Delano (Amy) of Burlington; grandfather of Drew Robert and Margaret Delano; brother of Deborah Oliva (Daniel) of Houston, TX and the late Cynthia Crowley; brother-in-law of Roseann Bishop (Julian) of Waltham; nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Robert's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Friday, November 8th from 4 to 8 p.m. and again on Saturday morning where his Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Waltham. Memorials in his name may be made to The Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place West 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445-7226. For complete obituary, guest register and directions please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 6, 2019