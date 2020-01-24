Boston Globe Obituaries
GLOVER, Robert W. Of Dedham, Jan. 22. Beloved father of Christopher B. of New Bedford, Gerard E. of Hull, Robert C. of Dublin, OH, and Melissa J. of Acushnet. Dear brother of James H. of Abington, Marion A. Ducharme of Attleboro, Evelyn M. Wigmore of Dedham, and Mary F. Berlinguet of Duxbury. Also survived by 7 grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, his close friend Michael McDonald, and his former wife Nancy E. Glover. Visiting Hours Sunday, Feb. 2nd, 1:00 to 2:30 pm at the Folsom Funeral Home, 87 Milton St., DEDHAM followed by a Memorial Service at the Funeral Home at 2:30 pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 would be appreciated. For directions, obituary and guestbook, please visit website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020
