LeLACHEUR, Robert W. D.P.M. Of Milton, July 27, beloved husband for 66 years of Elaine (Vassalotti) LeLacheur. Devoted father of Robert W. LeLacheur, Jr. and Diana of Reading, Richard M. LeLacheur and Beata of Westborough, and David J. LeLacheur and Marcy of Milton. Also survived by grandchildren, Margaret, Emily, Samuel, Alexandria, Gwen, Michael, and Annastasia. Loyal friend to classmates from Hyde Park High 1946; received honorable discharge from the United States Navy. Dedicated podiatrist for 40 years; loved golf, sailing, hiking, and travel with friends and loved ones. Funeral Service in Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Ave., EAST MILTON SQUARE, Thursday, August 1, at 11 o' clock. Visitation from 10 to 11 am. Interment Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be made to any organization that promotes animal welfare in honor of the many good dogs he enjoyed during his life, or to the National Emphysema Foundation, 128 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06851, in honor of his family. For further information please visit www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe from July 30 to July 31, 2019