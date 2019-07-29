Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
East Milton, MA 02186
(617) 698-6264
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
East Milton, MA 02186
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
East Milton, MA 02186
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT LELACHEUR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT W. LELACHEUR D.P.M.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT W. LELACHEUR D.P.M. Obituary
LeLACHEUR, Robert W. D.P.M. Of Milton, July 27, beloved husband for 66 years of Elaine (Vassalotti) LeLacheur. Devoted father of Robert W. LeLacheur, Jr. and Diana of Reading, Richard M. LeLacheur and Beata of Westborough, and David J. LeLacheur and Marcy of Milton. Also survived by grandchildren, Margaret, Emily, Samuel, Alexandria, Gwen, Michael, and Annastasia. Loyal friend to classmates from Hyde Park High 1946; received honorable discharge from the United States Navy. Dedicated podiatrist for 40 years; loved golf, sailing, hiking, and travel with friends and loved ones. Funeral Service in Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Ave., EAST MILTON SQUARE, Thursday, August 1, at 11 o' clock. Visitation from 10 to 11 am. Interment Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be made to any organization that promotes animal welfare in honor of the many good dogs he enjoyed during his life, or to the National Emphysema Foundation, 128 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06851, in honor of his family. For further information please visit www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe from July 30 to July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now