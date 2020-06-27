|
McNAMARA, Robert W. A lifelong resident of Lexington, also of Gloucester, Lincoln, NH, and Marco Island, FL, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on June 25, 2020. Beloved husband of 59 years to the late Mary L. (Kelley) McNamara. Son of the late Edward J. McNamara and Margaret (Britt) McNamara. Loving father of Robert K. McNamara and his wife Molly of Lexington, John E. McNamara and his wife Lisa of Lexington, William F. McNamara and his wife Debra of Weston, Jeremiah T. McNamara of Lexington, Mary Suzanne McNamara of Lexington, and the late Gregory R. McNamara and his surviving wife Mary of Marblehead. Devoted brother of the late Edward, Ann, and Margaret. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, Katherine M., Kelley M., Amanda J., Robert W., II, Meghan E., Sarah A., Gregory R., Jr., Elizabeth A., John E., Jr., Edward V., Caroline H., William T., and William R. McNamara, and by many nieces and nephews.
Born at Mt. Auburn Hospital in Cambridge, Bob grew up on School Street in Lexington. A graduate of Lexington High School, class of 1956, Bob was married to Mary at Sacred Heart Church in Lexington where he was a lifelong member. Bob was the owner of Arlington Coal and Lumber, the family business now in its 4th generation. He was a determined golfer, playing for 40 years, and was a member and socially active with Mary at Bass Rocks Golf Club in Gloucester, Nashawtuc Country Club in Concord (where he served on the Board of Directors), and the Island Country Club on Marco Island, Florida. Bob was an avid skier for more than 40 years, and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family and friends at Loon Mountain in NH. Prior to taking up skiing, he enjoyed hiking, camping, and snowmobiling in the White mountains of NH with Mary and his children. Bob also coached Little League and Babe Ruth baseball in Lexington for many years.
Due to the pandemic, a Drive-Through Visitation will be held at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, Tuesday, June 30th, from 4pm to 7pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited.
A private family Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, July 1st, at St. Brigid Church in Lexington, followed by interment at Westview Cemetery in Lexington. In addition to the Drive-Through Visitation, friends are also invited to attend the Graveside Service at Westview Cemetery, 520 Bedford St., Lexington, on Wednesday, at 11:30am.
Donations in Bob's memory may be made to the Joslin Diabetes Center, One Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215. Lexington 781-862-1800
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020