St Francis Of Assisi
441 Fellsway W
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-3400
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi
Medford, MA
ROBERT W. "MINI" MINICHIELLO

MINICHIELLO, Robert W. "MINI" At the age of 93, a lifelong resident of Medford and a fireman for 29 years, passed away suddenly on January 10th. He leaves his beloved wife (Terri) Brennan, his son Robert, Jr. and wife Eva of Florida, Arthur and Mary of Revere and Patrick Brennan, Jr. of Medford. His brother Arthur of Revere, and Anthony of Florida. He is also survived by (8) grandchildren and (1) great-grandchild and many nieces, nephews and friends. In celebration of his life there will be a Mass on Wednesday, January 22 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi in Medford followed by interment at Oak Grove Cemetery also in Medford.

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 15, 2020
