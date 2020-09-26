MURPHY, Robert W. "The Gee" Of Danville, NH, formerly of Westwood,MA, September 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Kirsten (Anderson). Loving father of Liam Robert, Brendan Charles and Declan Jack. Beloved son of Anita and Charles F. Murphy, Jr. of Quincy, formerly of Westwood, MA and son-in-law of Ann and Jack Anderson of Boulder, CO. Brother of Anita and Jack Brooks of Walpole, MA, Karen Holmquist of Key Biscayne, FL, Sheila and Ted O'Neil of Norfolk, MA, Charlie and Kim Murphy of Scituate, MA, Jen and Dan O'Brien of Walpole, MA, Tish and Rob Kilroy of Norfolk, MA, Brian and Uyen Anderson of Broomfield, CO and the late baby Geraldine. Adored uncle to 26 nieces and nephews. Also survived by his beloved family member – German Shepherd "Mex". Robert graduated from Westwood High School Class of 89, Landmark College, and Salve Regina College Class of 95. Robert was a Deputy with the Suffolk County Sheriff's Department with nearly 23 years of service, an active member of the Suffolk County Sheriff's Department Motorcycle Unit and the Suffolk County Sheriff's Department Honor Guard Unit. Visiting Hours will be held Tuesday, September 29th from 3-7pm in St. Margaret Mary Church, 845 High St., Westwood, MA. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, September 30th at 10am. Relatives and friends invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Massachusetts Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation at mlemf.org
