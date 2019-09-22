|
ROWAN, Robert W. "Bob" Of Arlington, September 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Susan P. (Davenport) Rowan. Loving father of Bradley D. and Mary D. Rowan, both of Arlington. Dear son of the late John P. and Margaret Rowan. Brother of Reverend John M. Rowan and Margaret A. Rowan. Funeral Procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Friday morning at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Clement Church, Somerville at 10:00 am. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Thursday, 4-8 pm. Interment private. Bob was an avid Red Sox Fan, he loved fishing and his family.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 25, 2019