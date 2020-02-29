|
SULLIVAN, Robert W. Lifelong Arlington resident, February 29, 2020. He was 91 years old. Loving husband of 71 years to Joan R. (Langley) Sullivan. Devoted father of Maureen Cronin, her husband Larry of Estero, FL, Joan Bradley of Woburn, Donna Sullivan of Woburn, Robert Sullivan, his wife Laura of Beverly Farms, MA, Jane Daddario, her husband Tony of Medford, Nancy Flynn, her husband Tim of Beverly, David Sullivan, his wife Carol of Woburn, Judy Filipe, her husband Paul of Lynnfield, and the late Susan Stivaletta. Also survived by 22 loving grandchildren, the late Brendan Daddario and 6 loving great-grandchildren. Brother of the late Agnes Murphy, Eugene Sullivan, Rita Sullivan, Louise Sullivan, Barbara Dixon and Thomas Mills. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St,. ARLINGTON, Thursday, March 5th at 9 AM. Followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Agnes Church, 30 Medford St., Arlington at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Wednesday 4 - 8 PM. Services will conclude with Burial at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. Late US Navy veteran of WW II. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the VNA of Middlesex East Hospice, 800 W. Cummings Park, Woburn, MA 01801. For directions, or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020