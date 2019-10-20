|
WALDO, Robert W. Of Waltham, formerly of Brookline, on October 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Leslie Rand Waldo. Loving father of Gregory D. Waldo and his fiancée Nicole Hayes of Milford. Also survived by Leslie's sons through marriage, Eric Nadeau and his wife Megan of Waltham and Jeffrey Nadeau and his wife Melissa Weir of NYC, and beloved "Bubba" of Ainsley Nadeau. Bobby was predeceased by his four-legged daughter, Gabby. He was the devoted son of William L. Waldo of Brookline and the late Patricia A. (Garland) Waldo. Dear brother of William L. Waldo, Jr. of Brookline and David M. Waldo of Milford. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE, Wednesday morning at 10:00, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Brookline, at 11:00. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours in the Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4:00-8:00. Interment Walnut Hills Cemetery. Retired employee of the MBTA. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bobby may be made to , 333 Wyman St., Waltham, MA. 02451.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 21, 2019