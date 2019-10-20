Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
376 Washington St
Brookline, MA 02445
(617) 277-7652
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
376 Washington St
Brookline, MA 02445
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
376 Washington St
Brookline, MA 02445
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
Brookline, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT WALDO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT W. WALDO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT W. WALDO Obituary
WALDO, Robert W. Of Waltham, formerly of Brookline, on October 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Leslie Rand Waldo. Loving father of Gregory D. Waldo and his fiancée Nicole Hayes of Milford. Also survived by Leslie's sons through marriage, Eric Nadeau and his wife Megan of Waltham and Jeffrey Nadeau and his wife Melissa Weir of NYC, and beloved "Bubba" of Ainsley Nadeau. Bobby was predeceased by his four-legged daughter, Gabby. He was the devoted son of William L. Waldo of Brookline and the late Patricia A. (Garland) Waldo. Dear brother of William L. Waldo, Jr. of Brookline and David M. Waldo of Milford. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE, Wednesday morning at 10:00, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Brookline, at 11:00. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours in the Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4:00-8:00. Interment Walnut Hills Cemetery. Retired employee of the MBTA. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bobby may be made to , 333 Wyman St., Waltham, MA. 02451.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
Download Now