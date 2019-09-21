|
|
WHITAKER, Robert W. III Age 68, a resident of Lowell died unexpectedly Sept. 16th. Son of the late Robert and Lillian (DePina) Whitaker. Graduate of Middleboro H.S. and Bridgewater State College. Bob was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the USAF. He worked as a photographer at the Lowell Sun for 33 years. He is survived by his children, Robert Whitaker of CA, Suzanne Whitaker of VT and her partner Dustin Fleming; his former wife, Anne Clifford Whitaker of Chelmsford; siblings, Susan Whitaker of Wareham and John Whitaker; and other extended family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans. www.dav.org Visiting Hours: Mckenna-Ouellette Funeral Home, 327 Hildreth St., LOWELL on Tues. from 4 to 7pm. Burial on Wed. at Noon at the Cemetery at the Green in Middleboro. For condolences, directions, and the entire obituary, please visit mckennaouellette.com
View the online memorial for Robert W. III WHITAKER
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 22, 2019