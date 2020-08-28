WHITE, Robert W. "Bob" passed away after a one-year battle with pancreatic cancer on August 25, 2020 in Naples, FL. He is survived by his wife Cathy and their son Rob and his wife Jennifer from Litchfield, NH, their son Brian and his partner Kelly McKenna from Wakefield, MA, his brother Jim from Naples, FL and his sister Patti and her spouse Jean Fielding from N. Chelmsford, MA as well as his beloved grandchildren Dayton, Braydon and Kylie from Litchfield, NH. Bob grew up in Arlington, MA and worked as a commercial painting contractor. For the past 12 years, he lived on Salisbury Beach, MA, formerly from Wakefield, MA, and spent winters in Naples, Florida. Bob loved to go to the beach, ride his bike, play bocce, cheer for the Patriots and spend time with his family, especially his three grandchildren. He was very active with community affairs, was always helping others and took pride in being the patriarch of the family. Our family now has a new guardian angel watching out over us. In lieu of flowers or donations, friends and relatives are asked to practice random acts of kindness, as Bob has done many times. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. For online condolences. visit www.Fullernaples.com View the online memorial for Robert W. WHITE