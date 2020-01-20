Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
(781) 665-1900
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA
ROBERT W. WONG


1921 - 2020
ROBERT W. WONG Obituary
WONG, Robert W. Of Melrose, Jan. 18, 2020, at age 98. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth M. "Betty" Wong with whom he shared 57 years of marriage. Devoted father of Laura LaPalme and her husband Joseph "Jay" of Wynantskill, NY, and Calvin Wong and his wife Vivian Yang of New York City, NY. Dear brother of Theodore Wong and his wife Rose of Melrose, Midge Eng and her late husband Warren of Boston, Philip Wong and his wife Joy of Newton and the late Audrey Yee and her late husband Donald of Whippany, NJ. Cherished grandfather of Katherine "Katie" Wong and survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to gather in honor of Bob's life during Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE on Thursday, Jan. 23 from 4-8pm and for his Funeral Service celebrated on Friday at 10am. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. For online tribute or directions, visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Robinson Funeral Home Melrose (781) 665-1900
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
