WEATHERS, Robert "Irish" A longtime Wakefield resident, March 30. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sandra Weathers (MacIntosh); his daughters, Deb Desmond and her husband Dan of Seabrook, NH, Susan Sheldon of Westbook, ME, Judy Deslauriers and her husband Don of Wilton, NH, Karen Valachovic and her husband Tom Fasanello of St. Augustine, FL, and his son, Joe Weathers and his partner Lynn Mueller of St. Augustine, FL, 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Due to the current worldwide situation, Services will be private. A Celebration of Bob's Life is being planned for late spring/early summer as conditions permit. Arrangements in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, WAKEFIELD. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 2, 2020
