CAPSTICK, Robert Wilson "Cappy" Sr. Formerly of Newton, Massachusetts, passed away on May 1, 2020 at the age of 97 in Roslindale, MA. Born on March 1, 1923 to the late Richard Barton Capstick, Sr. and Josephine (Sage), he was the second generation of Capstick's born and raised in the City of Newton. His grandfather arrived in Newton from Hincaster, England in the early 1880's and opened a florist shop in Auburndale. He grew up playing baseball at the Newton Centre playground and hockey on Crystal Lake, graduating from Newton High School in 1940 and then attending Boston University until he enlisted in the U.S. Army during World War II. His National World War II Memorial Honoree Registry plaque reads in part: "He entered service August 24, 1942. Served with the Headquarters Battery American Division Artillery as a draftsman, topographic, in the northern Solomon Islands. Received the Good Conduct Medal, WWII Victory Medal, Asiatic Pacific Theater Medal, American Theater Medal, Philippine Liberation Medal, and Honorable Discharge Lapel Button. Marksman, rifle. Honorable Discharge January 27, 1946." Before serving overseas he attended the US Army Specialized Training Program at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. Following the war he completed his degree in business at Boston University, where he reported on sports for the school's newspaper. He was married to the late Elizabeth Anne "Betty" Gallagher of Newton Centre at Sacred Heart Church on May 3, 1947 and they had four children who were all born and raised in Newton. He spent the majority of his career as the credit manager for several Boston and New England based companies and was awarded the New England Credit Manager of the Year before finally retiring. He was a longtime member of the Lakewood Tennis Club in Newton Highlands and an avid Red Sox and Bruins fan. He is survived by his younger sister Patricia (Patton) Jordan and husband Ed of Medfield, MA and was predeceased by his older brother, Richard Barton Capstick, Jr. of Newton, who was born in 1919 and died before his first birthday during the Spanish Flu pandemic. He is also survived by his daughter Linda Anne Merloni and husband Dana of Plymouth, MA, son Robert W. Capstick, Jr. and wife Beth (Carleo) of Newton, MA, son Richard Charles Capstick and wife Sheri (Epstein) of Bluffton, SC, and daughter Cathryn Marie Costello and husband James of Roslindale, as well as 8 grandchildren: Dominic Merloni of Marlboro, MA, Andrea Merloni Leuschner and husband Michael of West Hartford, CT, Catherine (Capstick) Button and husband David of Norwood, MA, Christine (Capstick) Bracci and husband Christopher of South Boston, MA, Patrick Costello and wife Alexandra of Washington, D.C., Sara Costello of Dorchester, MA, Matthew Gallagher Capstick-Dempsey and wife Jessica of Newburyport, MA, Kathleen Elizabeth Capstick of Cambridge, MA, and 7 great-grandchildren: John Leuschner, Isabella Leuschner, Anna Button, Gregory Button, Tess Bracci, Xander Bracci, and Caleb Capstick-Dempsey. The Capstick family greatly appreciates and thanks the tremendous staff at the Hebrew SeniorLife Center in Roslindale for their attentive and caring treatment of him over the last year and a half. Donations in memory of Bob can made at give.hebrewseniorlife.org/giving Burial arrangements are by the Burke & Blackington Funeral Home of Newton and Newton Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Memorial Service will not be held at this time. Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020