QUINE, Robert Winslow Of Annisquam, formerly of Winchester, passed away July 28, 2020 at age 93. He leaves his wife of 65 years, Maureen (Malone), as well as three daughters, Margaret Walker and her husband Greg of Winchester, Susan Quine and Lisa Walker of Annisquam, and two sons, Robert, Jr. and his wife Maryellen of Camberly, England and Peter and his wife Margaret Moynihan of Essex. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Gifts may be made in his memory to the Class of 1951 Scholarship Fund, care of Merrimack College, North Andover, MA. Arrangements are by the Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington St., GLOUCESTER, MA. Online condolences may be given at: www.greelyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 6, 2020