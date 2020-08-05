Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greely Funeral Services
212 Washington Street
Gloucester, MA 01930
(978) 283-0698
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT QUINE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT WINSLOW QUINE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT WINSLOW QUINE Obituary
QUINE, Robert Winslow Of Annisquam, formerly of Winchester, passed away July 28, 2020 at age 93. He leaves his wife of 65 years, Maureen (Malone), as well as three daughters, Margaret Walker and her husband Greg of Winchester, Susan Quine and Lisa Walker of Annisquam, and two sons, Robert, Jr. and his wife Maryellen of Camberly, England and Peter and his wife Margaret Moynihan of Essex. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Gifts may be made in his memory to the Class of 1951 Scholarship Fund, care of Merrimack College, North Andover, MA. Arrangements are by the Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington St., GLOUCESTER, MA. Online condolences may be given at: www.greelyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -