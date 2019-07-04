Boston Globe Obituaries
|
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT ZICKO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT "BILL" ZICKO


1929 - 2019
ROBERT "BILL" ZICKO Obituary
ZICKO, Robert "Bill" Lifetime resident of Natick, passed away on July 2, 2019, at the age of 89 following a period of declining health. Born in Natick, December 10, 1929, he was the son of the late John S. and Olga (Koblara) Zicko. Bill graduated from Natick High School, class of 1947 where he was a member of the varsity football team. He then attended the former Newton Trade School and after graduation worked as a technician for several automobile dealers in Natick including Zicko Motor Sales working on Studebakers and then for the former Rowan Motors and Natick Auto Sales working on Fords and Edsels. During his long working life his skills helped keep personal transportation safe and reliable for countless area residents. He served in the Yankee Division of the Massachusetts National Guard and participated in relief efforts following the 1953 Worcester tornado. He was the beloved husband for 60 years to the late Mary (Turco) Zicko who died in February. He was the devoted father of John M. Zicko and his wife Linda of Franklin, Pauline M. Perno and her husband Stephen of Revere. Loving grandfather of Rachel Zicko, Anthony, Lily and Sophia Perno. Brother of the late Louise K. Whitbred, Lillian George and Andrew G. Zicko. He is survived by many nieces and nephews, as well as sisters-in-law Rose Turco, Pauline Medeiros and brother-in-law Frank Medeiros who provided care over the last several months and spent time with him in his final hours. Bill enjoyed being with family, especially his grandchildren, solving cross word puzzles, and keeping up on current events. The family would also like to include a special thank you to Bill's caregivers including Carol, Wendi, Vicente, Clarena and Cindy for their, care, compassion and companionship during the last 4 months. Visiting Hours in the Chapel of the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park St., NATICK COMMON, on Wed., July 10 from 11am-1pm. Followed by a Funeral Service at 1pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Dell Park Cemetery, Natick. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bill may be made to the Natick Service Council, 2 Webster St., Natick, MA 01760. For directions and guest book please visit www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons Natick 508 653 4342

View the online memorial for Robert "Bill" ZICKO
Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2019
