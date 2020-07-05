|
DORAN, Roberta C. (Thomas) Of Wakefield, July 2, 2020. Roberta Doran was the beloved mother to her precious children William Raboin and his wife Van of Medford, MA and their son William, daughter Linda Haley and her husband Bill of Tucson, AZ, and was predeceased by her son Robert Raboin. She was the loving sister of Joan Tompkins, Norma Field, and was predeceased by her sister Anne Thomas. Roberta's greatest joy was being Grammy to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bonnie Carriger and her husband Doug, Billie McLaughlin and her husband Jeff, Amy Raboin, Christine Ryan and her husband Nathan, and Cathy Haley will miss her dearly. She was also predeceased by her granddaughter Becca Raboin. Roberta also leaves behind her partner Robert Grady and friends Gil and Karen Gauvin and Lucy Raboin. She will be missed by her 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. We will all miss her infectious smile and laugh. She was a joy to be around and showed such kindness to everyone. Rest in Peace "Bowie." We love you. Calling Hours will be held in the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, on Tuesday from 3pm-7pm. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Private Burial will take place at Puritan Lawn Cemetery, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Franciscan Children's Hospital, 30 Warren St., Brighton, MA 02135. George L. Doherty Funeral Service www.dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 6, 2020