WILLETTE, Roberta C. Of Canton, passed away January 12th. Mother of Edward F. Carreiro and his wife Karla of FL, Stephen E. Carreiro and his wife Dottie of FL, Thomas A. Carreiro and his fiancée Jodie of TN, Cheryl A. Carreiro of Canton, Alfred J. Carreiro and his wife Elizabeth of Canton, the late Charles P. Carreiro and his wife Sheila of ME and the late James F. Carreiro and his wife Linda of Wareham. Sister of Charles Willette of FL, the late Jeannette Loder, and Robert & James Willette. Also survived by 22 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Memorial Service at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Friday morning at 11:00 am. Visiting Hours prior to the Service, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. Burial Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 14, 2020