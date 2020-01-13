Boston Globe Obituaries
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
View Map
ROBERTA C. WILLETTE

ROBERTA C. WILLETTE Obituary
WILLETTE, Roberta C. Of Canton, passed away January 12th. Mother of Edward F. Carreiro and his wife Karla of FL, Stephen E. Carreiro and his wife Dottie of FL, Thomas A. Carreiro and his fiancée Jodie of TN, Cheryl A. Carreiro of Canton, Alfred J. Carreiro and his wife Elizabeth of Canton, the late Charles P. Carreiro and his wife Sheila of ME and the late James F. Carreiro and his wife Linda of Wareham. Sister of Charles Willette of FL, the late Jeannette Loder, and Robert & James Willette. Also survived by 22 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Memorial Service at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Friday morning at 11:00 am. Visiting Hours prior to the Service, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. Burial Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 14, 2020
