ROBERTA E. BERRY
1947 - 2020

BERRY, Roberta E. Age 73, of Lincoln, MA passed away peacefully on December 1st, 2020. She is survived by her sons Matthew Drew of Sudbury, and Jonathan Drew and his wife Rachel of Lincoln, grandchildren Leah and Aaron Drew, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband George W. Berry. Roberta was born in Boston to Robert and Ruth (nee Hibbett) Thibeault, graduated from Worcester State College, and had a career as a technical writer and manager with Digital Equipment Corporation in Merrimack, NH. After marrying George in 1988, Roberta retired to pursue her passion for horses, eventually building Berryfield Farm in Lincoln into a premiere dressage training barn. Berryfield Farm was also the home for over 20 years to Friends For Tomorrow, a therapeutic horseback riding program for children with special needs. The Berrys also had a house in Alford, MA in the Berkshires, where they welcomed many weekend guests and were frequent attendees at Tanglewood. Roberta and George were dedicated volunteers and supporters of many organizations, chief among them the American Cancer Society's Boston Hope Lodge, the Boston Symphony Orchestra, Dartmouth College, Friends For Tomorrow, the New England Dressage Association, and Shakespeare & Co in the Berkshires. Roberta's family would like to thank the many friends and caregivers who helped Roberta through her final days. Plans for a celebration of Roberta's life will be announced in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 www.alz.org To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit: www.concordfuneral.com

View the online memorial for Roberta E. BERRY


Published in Boston Globe from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Concord Funeral Home
Director - Glenn D. Burlamachi, CFSP
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-3388
