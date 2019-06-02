CANTOR, Roberta E. Aged 77, passed away on May 29, 2019. She was the wife of Howard B. Cantor with whom they shared 38 years of marriage. Born on July 9, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Helena (Levesque) La Rose. She was a graduate of Oxford High School, and went on to Quinsigamond College, Framingham State and Cambridge College. Roberta was a senior executive at Fisher College in Boston, where she retired after 25 years. She also had a career at Raytheon and Peter Fuller Cadillac. She had been a member of several business and education organizations and was the first female president for the Boston Rotary Club. Roberta was also a member of the Salem Rotary Club. Roberta loved her career and Rotary. After retirement her many pleasures included extensive international travel with friends. In addition to her husband, Howard, she leaves 3 granddaughters, Ella and Abby Cantor whose parents are Todd and Mary Claire Cantor of Milton and Molly Gladstone (student at Simons University) whose parents are Leslie and Carl Gladstone of Sharon, two sisters-in-law, Terry Cantor Pendleton of Wheelock, VT and Robin McCarroll of Albuquerque, NM, and cousins Calvin Brunen, Richard La Rose and John Desso. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Roberta's name to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Online condolences may be made at www.LyonsFuneral.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary