LUDINGTON, Roberta E. Of Brookline, formerly of Hyde Park, Feb. 20. Dear daughter of the late Robert and Alice L. (Harwood) Ludington and sister of Alice L. LeMasters. Visiting Hours Fri., 3-4:30 pm, at the Folsom Funeral Home, 87 Milton St., DEDHAM, followed by her Funeral Service at 4:30. Interment will be private. For directions, obituary and guestbook, please visit website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 27, 2020