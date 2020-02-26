Boston Globe Obituaries
Folsom Funeral Service
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0022
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Folsom Funeral Service
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:30 PM
Folsom Funeral Service
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
LUDINGTON, Roberta E. Of Brookline, formerly of Hyde Park, Feb. 20. Dear daughter of the late Robert and Alice L. (Harwood) Ludington and sister of Alice L. LeMasters. Visiting Hours Fri., 3-4:30 pm, at the Folsom Funeral Home, 87 Milton St., DEDHAM, followed by her Funeral Service at 4:30. Interment will be private. For directions, obituary and guestbook, please visit website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 27, 2020
